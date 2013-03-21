NVerzion unveils EPG solution
NVerzion has introduced NGuide, a new tool designed to guarantee the integrity of electronic programming guide (EPG) information.
Using NGuide, broadcasters can efficiently and cost-effectively ensure accurate timing and advance scheduling of programming, enabling them to provide a higher quality of experience for viewers.
Leveraging prebuilt schedules, NGuide allows broadcasters to select multiple daily schedules to create a compatible text-formatted list that can then be published to an EPG Web server through an easy-to-use interface, optimizing the accuracy of EPG information.
The final text file includes a variety of critical information, such as a programming description, as well as the date and time of day the programming is scheduled to play. Well suited for local broadcasters, community colleges and government-run stations without a traffic system, NGuide significantly increases workflow efficiencies, reducing capital and operational expenses.
See NVerzion at 2013 NAB Show booth N4325.
