NVerzion to Introduce NCompass at NAB



NVerzion will deliver its NCompass software platform at the 2011 NAB Show.



NCompass helps stations manage the processing and playout of file-based content being received through Pitch Blue, Pathfire and other content delivery systems. NCompass allows stations to manage each platform with a single, common user interface that provides access to program metadata and helps them take the content directly from the provider to the on-air video server.



NVerzion will also show the increased storage capacity in its TeraStore line of disk-based storage solutions. NVerzion can now support up to 144 TB of network-attached storage with the addition of a 3-TB/48-bay configuration. The NVerzion TeraStore line features unlimited expandability and easily integrates with all the popular server platforms, including Omneon, Grass Valley, Ross, 360 and others.



The company will also preview Keep It Simple Scheduler, its new traffic and billing system that is fully integrated with its automation platform. KISS features an intuitive interface, it operates with, or independent of, NVerzion Automation, and includes additional options, such as a QuickBooks interface.



