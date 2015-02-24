Nugen Audio to Showcase Loudness Management at 2015 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS—Nugen Audio will showcase its Loudness Toolkit 2 at this year’s NAB Show. As an upgrade to its loudness measurement and correction suite, the Loudness Toolkit 2 delivers greater workflow efficiencies and compliance with ever-evolving international loudness requirements.

The Loudness Toolkit 2 includes new versions of the VisLM-H visual loudness meter, LM-Correct quick-fix tool, and ISL true-peak limiter. The VisLM-H includes ReMEM (a rewritable memory edit mode), a program loudness over-dub function for enhanced workflow efficiency, a new timecode and loudness profile memory function; and new zoomable and scrollable history and log file capabilities.

Enhancements to the ISL include an intelligent new dynamic release mode, extensive user interface workflow and display enhancements, and advanced variable center channel link settings, as well as many upgraded features that make it especially ideal for NLE and DAW users.

NUGEN Audio is also making its industry-leading DynApt dynamic adaptation technology available as a timesaving extension for LM-Correct, enabling streamlined LRA targeting. Previously only available in the company's LMB processor for server-side batch file processing, the new DynApt extension places Nugen Audio's efficient, reliable, proprietary timesaving method of advanced LRA targeting at the fingertips of every editor.

At the 2015 NAB Show, Nugen Audio will preview its new Halo upmixer for stereo-to-5.1/7.1/9.1 upmixing. Designed for film and TV production, the upmixer can produce a stereo-to-5.1/7.1/9.1 downmix-compatible upmix with optional dialog isolation in the center channel. It will be available later this year.

The 2015 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 11-16. Nugen Audio will be in booth C8947. For more information, visit www.nabshow.com