Nucomm introduces ChannelMaster Lite portable microwave link

At the 2010 NAB Show, Nucomm unveiled its ChannelMaster Lite portable microwave link system, which offers a low-delay mode and features adjustable long GOP encoding, including “I,” “P” and “B” frames to improve video quality.

Building upon the success of the Nucomm ChannelMaster series, the new ChannelMaster Lite is available in HD/SD or SD-only versions.

The ChannelMaster Lite supports a wide array of inputs, including composite video/audio, SDI (with de-embedded audio), ASI and 70MHz. The ASI input is well-suited for use with an external MPEG encoder or to support digital repeater applications. Two audio inputs are standard, while a four-input option is available.

For FM operation, an integrated SDI-to-composite converter provides seamless operation between analog and digital modes, eliminating the need for an external converter when used in an SDI plant. This feature also de-embeds the audio, if desired.