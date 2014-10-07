NSB-25 Field Backup Device for HD, 2K and 4K

SEOULThe new Nexto Storage Bridge NSB-25 is an expandable field backup device that takes interchangeable memory card modules and removable drives and can backup to three drives at once from many different cards and formats on location. It can also handle 4K Raw formats from the latest cameras.

It is designed as a cost-effective, versatile and expandable next-generation field backup device, for use without a laptop, and comes with two built-in media slots - Compact Flash and SD (SDHC, SDXC UHS-1), plus a slot for a user-selectable interchangeable memory card module (sold separately) - of which there will be a choice of nine modules to handle SxS, P2, express P2, XQD, Red, AJA Quad, AXSM, 2.5-inch SSD (or HDD), or CFast cards. The NSB-25 also has two drive bays for swappable USB3.0 SSD (or HDD) drives.

With a single operation, NSB-25 can generate up to three true backup copies simultaneously (MCopy) on the two removable drives and one external USB 3.0 drive (or RAID), at the rate of 150MBps.

For reviewing backed up footage as thumbnails, or to play back 2K and preview 4K video clips, the NSB-25 has a 5-inch 800x400 touchscreen, where it plays back 2K formats in AVCHD, H.264, MPEG-2 (up to 50Mbps), ProRes, DNxHD, DV and DVCPRO HD. It will also preview 4K Raw in XAVC and AVC-Intra. A future 4K upgrade pack will allow NSB-25 to also transcode 4K to H.264 for quick playback.

The NSB-25 has an internal speaker and headphone jack, and users can connect it to a larger monitor through its HDMI port. It can also generate a CRC (cyclic redundancy check) protected Log file to keep track of usage, and when copying an individual file that is 4GB or larger, it supports exFAT, UDF and HFS+ file formats.

A Sync function allows users to quickly offload user selectable or all backed up folders to another drive by touching the screen, and only those files that have changed since the last Sync will be copied to save space and time.

The device has an internal 10000mA rechargeable Li-Poly battery, which lasts up to 3 hours and can be recharged using the supplied power adapter or USB cable. The NSB-25, or the two removable drives, can be attached to a computer via USB3.0, allowing users to browse, edit or transfer contents of the drives to the computer.