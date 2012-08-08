North Carolina telecom adds Entone Fusion TV for OTT services

TriCounty Telecom has selected Entone's FusionTV system to power the delivery of Hybrid TV services throughout eastern North Carolina.

Entone's FusionTV system combines traditional broadcast TV with OTT content and cloud-based services. With FusionTV, TriCounty Telecom delivers a differentiated pay-TV service that increases the average revenue per user (ARPU) and subscriber satisfaction.

FusionTVis integrated with IPTV middleware and digital rights management (DRM) systems. With a simple software update to Entone's Hybrid TV STBs, TriCounty Telecom subscribers can instantly access and enjoy VUDU's streaming library of more than 50,000 titles and Web applications and services like Facebook, Flickr, Pandora, Twitter and YouTube.