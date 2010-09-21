Nokia launches add-on mobile TV receiver

Nokia has launched its Mobile TV Headset, a mobile TV receiver add-on for DVB-H digital broadcasts. The headset’s keys enable the user to change channels and adjust music controls as well as handle call reception and volume. Nokia’s Mobile TV Headset, which is expected to be unveiled in the last quarter of 2010, will come installed on some devices and is also available for download in the handset manufacturer’s Ovi Store.

DVB-H is a mobile broadcast system endorsed by the European Union and in use in Finland, the Netherlands and Russia. DVB-H-based mobile TV services launched in the United States have not succeeded thus far.