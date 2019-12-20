Nine Network Adopts Dejero CuePoint

SYDNEY—Nine Network has deployed Dejero CuePoint, which enables sending low-latency video, audio and teleprompting feeds from the return feed server to live production teams in the field, becoming the first broadcaster in the Australia-Asia-Pacific region to do so.

CuePoint

“We had two projects that required us to deliver streaming video to remote overseas sites but where budget and technical constraints meant we couldn’t use traditional fiber or satellite link,” said Nine Network’s Michael Sammut.

“The first was a semi-permanent studio setup where all we had was an internet connection. CuePoint enabled us to deliver a return program feed to the presenter, meaning we can now have them talk to the pictures that are going to air on the other side of the world, at a fraction of the cost of a satellite lease and with no ongoing costs aside from a normal internet connection.”

Talent in the field can use a tablet or dedicated screen above or below a camera to view return video and teleprompting feeds with CuePoint. The product, which easily scales to the number of return feeds required, can also feed multiple mobile devices used by camera operators, field directors and technicians, said Dejero.

“The second was to enable our crews at major events, for example the upcoming Tokyo Olympics, to access what we’re putting to air from out in the field on their smartphones. This means they can be more mobile and stay out in the field where they need to be, without having to return to the office to see the vision,” said Sammut.

Extremely low latency was mandatory for Nine Network if CuePoint was to meet the broadcaster’s production needs. Flexibility was also a factor. “[CuePoint] needed to be flexible enough that we can provide the feed to anyone—even people outside our organization,” said Sammut.

One example is doing a live cross to a studio where it’s not practical to book a return video feed. “We still want the presenter to be able to talk to the pictures that are going to air,” said Sammut. “CuePoint enables us to increase our production values and helps the presenter to provide accurate commentary on what’s going to air, which is great for our viewers and our producers.”

Nine News has even provided the return video feed to freelance cameramen doing live crosses in places where they just have a Dejero to link to the broadcaster. The freelancers “simply connect their laptop to the internet and put it in the talent’s eye line, and we’re off and running,” he added.

Another recent example of CuePoint’s flexibility entailed social media producers for a show working overseas, explained Sammut. Needing to time their social media posts with what was going to air, the producers relied on an off-air feed from Nine Network sent via CuePoint, which helped optimize viewer engagement.

“[CuePoint has] turned something that always required a large investment of time and effort into something we can simply turn on or off at a moment’s notice,” he said.

Dejero tech partner Digistor supplied CuePoint to Nine Network.

