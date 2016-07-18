Nico360 VR Camera Launches on Indiegogo

SHANGHAI—The creators behind the Nico360 virtual reality camera went small with their design, but hope to strike big with help from crowd-funding site Indiegogo. On July 15 the Indiegogo campaign for the proclaimed “world’s smallest consumer 360-degree virtual reality camera” launched with a goal of $50,000. As of the morning of July 18, funds for the Nico360 stand at $39,010.

The camera features a VR camera at 32 Megapixels and offers 360-degree Live VR video streaming with image stabilization that can be shared on social media sites. The camera measures at 1.8x1.8-inches and a weight of 109 grams; is waterproof and washable; offers 1440P WQHD video recording; Adobe RAW/DNG photography output; 32 GB internal storage and a micro SD port for additional storage; MPEG-4 H.264 encoding; Wi-Fi and Bluetooth enabled; and has free iOS and Android apps.

By contributing to the Indiegogo campaign, backers can get some special deals and offerings. A limited number of Nico360 cameras are being offered at a discounted price of $99. Other offerings include a VR/3D headset, a battery selfie stick, a full accessories pack, and the ability to place an advanced order for multiple Nico360 cameras. For the specifics of all the contributions and their rewards, visit Nico360’s Indiegogo page.

The Nico360 camera is expected to begin shipping in August at the retail price of $149.