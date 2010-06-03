New Volicon Observer Professional offers streamlined interface

The new Volicon Observer Professional offers a solution for budget-conscious broadcasters and companies seeking to streamline their workflows for broadcast compliance logging and media monitoring.

Observer Professional offers a new streamlined user interface, built on Microsoft Silverlight. The unit takes advantage of Silverlight’s cross-browser, cross-platform technology to offer greater interactivity and support for rich media to assist in searching for, working with and sharing logged video.

The Observer Professional also features enhancements to the unit’s search capabilities, including options for simple and advanced search queries and a new auto complete search feature that searches recorded closed-captioned text embedded in the video stream.

The system’s closed caption display includes an option to display video thumbnails and time codes along with an integrated copy-and-paste function for export.