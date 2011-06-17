New Staco UPS delivers large-scale reliability

Staco Energy Products Company recently introduced its FirstLine P and FirstLine Pl family of parallelable, three-phase, online, double-conversion uninterruptible power supplies (UPS) for 10-125kVA applications. True on-line, double-conversion technology is achieved through IGBT and DSP control, enabling delivery of a high-input power factor of 0.99 and a low-input current distortion of less than or equal to 3 percent. Each UPS is covered by a two-year warranty and backed by a nationwide service program with optional preventative maintenance to lower cost of ownership.

Up to eight FirstLine P units (N + 1), and up to four FirstLine Pl units (N + 1) can be run in parallel providing redundancy for mission critical applications requiring no additional hardware. All units are hot-swappable for maximum flexibility, availability and expandability. Dual Bus System and Dynamic Dual Bus system configurations provide an efficient and reliable power source. The FirstLine P and Pl require only front, top or bottom access, so they can be placed against a wall, minimizing their footprints.

The IGBT-based rectifier solid-state technology reduces the impact of the UPS on the local supply and simplifies installation where there is limited power capacity in the form of available electrical supply rating or generator size. Classified as a "Zero Impact Source," the FirstLine P provides a high-input power factor of 0.99, a low-input current distortion of less than or equal to 3 percent, and a power walk-in function that ensures progressive rectifier start-up. It also performs as a high-performance filter by protecting upstream power supply sources from any harmonics and reactive power generated by the loads power.

FirstLine P models feature an output transformer with galvanic isolation (between the load and the battery supply) to provide greater versatility and installation options. The UPS can be supplied from two separate power sources (main power and a second emergency standby source), which can increase the resilience of single or parallel system configurations.

FirstLine P is intended for applications with input voltage of 480VAC and a range of +15/-20 percent without battery contribution (+15/-30 in battery mode). Input frequency is 45-65Hz. Progressive rectifier (walk-in) can be configured from 0 to 30 seconds. Delay of progressive start of rectifier (Power Walk-In delay timer) can be configured from 0 to 120 seconds. The entire FirstLine range of products is compatible with capacitive loads such as blade servers, without any reduction in active power, ranging from 0.9 lead to 0.8 lag and up to 0.8 capacitive power, with a low derating equal to 15 percent of the active power (kW).