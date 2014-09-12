New Sony OSS Lens Targets 4K

NEW YORK—B&H Photo announced the official release of the Sony FE PZ 28-135mm f/4 G OSS lens. This new lens features an eight-speed power zoom, image stabilization, and other features designed for effective 4K video production and full-frame E-mount applications.

This new Sony 28-135mm f/4 G OSS lens is designed specifically to handle the demands of 4K and HD movie imagery production, as well as still photography on full-frame E-mount cameras. The lens features a powered zoom control with a variable speed and zoom rotation direction reversal capability, powered by a Super Sonic wave Motor, or SSM, drive that is said to allow precise and quiet operation. This is the first use of the SSM motor in a lens optimized for cinema, according to B&H. Focus noise and iris function are also designed to be smooth and silent for cinematography demands. The lens maintains plane of focus while zooming, and field of view while focusing.

Control of the lens is provided by independent control rings for zoom, focus, and iris (aperture). All three control rings have been engineered to provide responsive torque, and the pitch of the scalloping on the rings has been engineered for slip-free control. A constant f/4 maximum aperture offers consistent exposure and depth of field throughout the zoom range, and Optical SteadyShot image stabilization enhances working in dim light or at the long end of the zoom range, minimizing the appearance of camera shake by up to four shutter speed steps.

Optically, five aspherical elements and three ED elements work with advanced Nano anti-reflective coatings to minimize distortion and chromatic aberrations, while also contributing to sharper overall imagery with enhanced contrast and clarity. A circular nine-blade aperture provides pleasing out-of-focus areas, and enhanced weather sealing lends to the durability of the lens.