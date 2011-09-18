New RCPs from Utah Scientific

Utah Scientific has introduced a new family of menu-based router control panels. The new panels feature high-resolution, full-color LCD displays and buttons, offering a new level of user-friendly operation for today's increasingly complex routing systems.

The UCP-LC series panels offer 16 or 32 buttons in a compact 1RU package, and an innovative 3RU panel with dual-touch-screen LCD displays. All of the new panels are based on a completely new, user-definable menu system that provides a completely open platform for defining all panel functions, from basic operation to the most sophisticated router management functions, on a panel-by-panel basis.