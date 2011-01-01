New Products

Sencore

TXS 3453

Transcoder delivers multiple channels of high-performance, reliable transcoding in a high-density 1RU chassis; can perform both MPEG-2-to-H.264 and H.264-to-MPEG-2 SD and HD transcoding with a configurable engine and multichannel architecture; features include ASI and MPEGoIP transport stream interfaces for inputs and outputs, the ability to transrate or compress the output to low bit rates with minimal quality degradation to the end user and up to 16 channels of HD transcoding.

+1 605 978 4600;www.sencore.com

Radiall

HDQX

Connector for high-speed Ethernet and RF data transmission offers 12 size 8 cavities in a high-density, rectangular shell; accepts ARINC 600 Quadrax and size 8 BMA connectors as well as twinax and triaxial contacts; enables high-speed, high-density applications; can use BMA contacts in RF connections at frequencies up to 18GHz; features a center-locking device for reliable mating and easy connection, lightweight, composite strain relief and contacts that are grounded to the shell for low electrical resistance; environmental sealing is available with an interfacial sealing on the shell as well as sealing boots on the contacts.

+44 1895 425000;www.radiall.com

MultiDyne

Fiber-Saver

Fiber solution accepts SDI video signals ranging from 270Mb/s up to 3Gb/s and converts them into optical signals, which can then be combined with other optical signals of any wavelength and transported over one fiber; handles any combination up to 18 existing transmitter/receiver or new copper HD-SDI feeds that are then combined and sent over one single-mode fiber.

+1 516 671 7278;www.multidyne.com

Analog Way

Smart Edge

Edge-blending system offers 10 universal analog inputs including two fitted with DVI and two fitted with HD-SDI; outputs digital and analog signals in SDI, DVI and VGA (RGBHV); enables the creation of wide blended screens horizontally or vertically, and one unit can handle two video projectors; multiscreen edge blending can be achieved by linking up to three units, resulting in a panoramic image with up to six video projectors without any loss or synchronization; offers seamless transitions with cut, fade, wipe and slide; a downstream keying function is available to add title.

+44 2076 979133

www.analogway.com

Ikegami

HDK-77EX

Compact, lightweight, digital HDTV portable camera system is designed for 1080i HD production applications; employs three 2/3in, 2.2-million-pixel IT CCDs, 14-bit A/D converters and Ikegami's Chip C4 advanced digital signal processing ASIC; offers advanced network control features that can enable video operators to adjust and shade cameras from virtually any location; can be used with 9in LCD 16:9 HD or 5in CRT viewfinder for traditional studio HD camera configuration.

+44 1932 769700;www.ikegami.com

Matrox

MXO2 v2.1

Upgrade of family of I/O devices for Mac includes Adobe Creative Suite 5 Production Premium support and Matrox Venture Capture software application; Ventura Capture enables users to quickly and easily capture QuickTime files using popular codecs installed on their editing systems, including those of Adobe Premiere Pro CS5, Final Cut Pro and Avid Media Composer; features broadcast-quality HD/SD video and audio I/O, support for 3-D workflows; 10-bit HDMI input, output and monitoring with calibration controls, 10-bit, real-time hardware up/down/crossconversion on capture and output, hardware acceleration of Final Cut Pro Dynamic RT segments, HDV and DVCPRO HD, and Matrox Ventura Playback, which enables playback of H.264 and MOV files.

+1 514 685 2630

www.matrox.com/video

Barco

intellaspot XT-1

Hard-edged moving yoke light offers a powerful optical system, producing 20,000 lumens output from the 850W HID lamp, and clear projections with a large zoom range of 11 to 55 degrees; features a fast mechanical iris, variable soft edge, electronic strobing, smooth CMY color mixing and variable CTO; fixed color wheel allows instant color choices via easily exchangeable dichroic filters; two rotating Lithopattern wheels, each with seven patterns plus open, provide a large number of output patterns and images; output can be enhanced with a rotating prism and an animation wheel; includes battery-controlled, full-color LCD menu system that enables fixture addressing without having to power up the unit, low ambient noise, remote device management, Art-Net and wireless DMX capabilities.

+32 56 233211;www.barco.com

Wohler Technologies

AMP1-E8-MDA-3G

Eight-channel, 1RU audio monitor supports audio monitoring of Dolby E, Dolby Digital (AC-3), Dolby Digital Plus, 3G, HD-SDI, SD-SDI, AES/EBU and analog signal sources; provides embedded Dolby D, E, Digital Plus and AES audio processing with metering and alternate undecoded Dolby, AES and analog inputs as well as complete downmixing capabilities; provides optimally focused sound for operators in an ultra-near-field environment of 1ft to 3ft; design enables a higher SPL for the operator while reducing overall ambient sound and adjacent bay crosstalk.

+33 970 440 253;www.wohler.com

Telecast Fiber Systems

Mini-Mussel Shell

Unit provides a portable and compact universal enclosure for the company's new line of T-Block Viper function modules; can be mixed and matched to provide highly customized, portable solutions for electronic field production; features integral optical power metering, informative system LED indicators and an assortment of powering options.

+1 508 754 4858

www.telecast-fiber.com

Sony

PMW-F3

Professional, handheld digital production camera with a Super 35mm imager is based on Sony's XDCAM EX workflow and uses SxS ExpressCard-based recording media; delivers shallow depth of field with high sensitivity and low noise levels as well as wide dynamic range; recording formats include 1920 × 1080, 1440 × 1080 and 1280 × 720 at 23.98/25/29.97p, 50/59.94i and, in DVCAM mode, 25/29.97PsF and 50/59.94i; provides slow and quick recording from 1fps to 30fps at 1920 × 1080 (17fps to 30fps in dual-link mode) and 1fps to 60fps at 1280 × 720 (17fps to 60fps in dual-link mode); mount adapter can accommodate both PL and upcoming zoom lenses as well as a variety of cine lenses; supports LUT.

+44 1932 816000

www.sony-europe.com

Atlona Technologies

AT-LINE-PRO4

Video processor upscales signals from any A/V device to the native resolution of an attached display; any one of the inputs can be scaled to a variety of different resolutions up to 1080p or 1920 × 1200; HDMI output is capable of both digital and analog switching as well as full 3-D support for the HDMI pass-through; features 50Hz/60Hz (PAL/NTSC) conversion, on-screen display and digital coaxial audio output; controllable via front-panel buttons, IR remote or RS-232.

+1 408 962 0515;www.atlona.com

Guntermann & Drunck

DVICenter

KVM DVI matrix switch permits multiple users, each equipped only with a keyboard, mouse and display, to simultaneously access a series of computers that can even use different platforms; enables engineers and IT personnel to service and configure the connected computers without disturbing studio or post production; provides a DVI resolution of 1920 × 1200 at 60Hz; distances of up to 560m over Cat cable can be bridged with no quality loss; supports fiber-optic transmission; features 32 dynamic ports that can be easily configured to connect a user console or a computer module; includes redundant power supplies, proactive monitoring of the device status by Web interface or SNMP, and the support of external directory services like LDAP or Active Directory.

+49 27 39 8901 100

www.gdsys.de

Preco

DX-563A

Multiscreen monitor incorporates three 5.6in active-matrix TFT LCD screens and respective loudspeakers in a pull-out-drawer configuration that occupies 1RU; part of the Cooltouch range, it features six PAL/NTSC auto-sensing composite video inputs; each 115mm × 87mm video display has a pixel resolution of 960 × 234; backlight lifetime is greater than 10,000 hours; image brightness is adjustable up to 350 candela per square meter, and contrast up to 250:1, via on-screen display; features three analog audio inputs feeding forward-facing loudspeakers that can be used for confidence monitoring or fed from an externally sourced alarm.

+44 20 8644 4447

www.preco.com

Gekko Technology

kezia 200-E

Color-tunable, hard-source lighting solution provides dynamic control of color output without the need for gel; combines high quality of output, long component life, creative versatility, low power consumption and minimal heat generation; controllable via DMX or optional rear panel; integral presets allow rapid selection of 2900K, 3200K, 4300K, 5600K and 6500K whites; color temperature remains constant even when light is dimmed; draws less than 200W; outputs roughly equivalent to a 1kW tungsten fixture.

+44 8448 005 326

www.gekkotechnology.com

Barix

Exstreamer P5

All-in-one solution for high-fidelity audio-over-IP distribution supports universal IP standards including TCP/IP, RTP, SIP, Multicast and Ethersound; can directly connect 8Ω speakers to an IP or Ethersound network; operates reliably in high-temperature environments; enables zoning applications for multispeaker systems; includes PoE support and Class D audio amplification.

+41 43 43322 11;www.barix.com

Camera Corps

Switchpad

CameraCorps_Switchpad_0111

Multicamera control unit increases from five to 96 the number of remote camera heads that can be operated via the company's Joystick Control or CCU Panel; output is provided to drive many different types of video routers, enabling the picture monitor to follow camera selection at any of the eight operator positions; up to 255 channel numbers and routing-matrix assignment numbers can be selected via the keypad for easy integration of the 96 camera sources with existing camera channel configurations on video matrices with up to 256 inputs; uses a basic three-digit entry system.

+44 1932 592299;www.cameracorps.co.uk

ikan

Elements Shoulder Mount Deluxe

Unit latches securely to the user's shoulder using two adjustable clamp pads for locked-in stability while the included foam grips provide control; two durable 15mm rods are the base for a reliable shooting foundation provided by a 15mm rail mount and cheese plate offering 62mm spacing as well as receiver slots for DSLR compatibility; offers a variety of rear-loaded receiver slots for multiple mounting options include 1/4 20, 3/8, 4mm and 100mm VESA.

+1 713 272 8822;www.ikancorp.com

Anton/Bauer

QR-DSLR

AntonBauer_QRDSLR_0111

Power solution for Canon EOS 5D Mark II, EOS 7D and EOS 60D DSLR cameras; uses Logic Series batteries; can mount to most third-party support rigs; offers a counterbalance to the rig; can be configured in a pouch pack worn on a belt when handheld production is necessary.

+31 45 5639220;www.antonbauer.com

Eyeheight

playoutHD

Multidefinition version of company's playout compact SDI presentation switcher; offers an upgrade path from 525/625-line to 1080i operation; structured as a modular A/B switcher with four-group, 16-channel audio facilities; housed in an FB-9E chassis; can be expanded with a wide range of modular options including keyer and bug/crawler inserter; features automation, manual and/or emergency control as well as redundant power supply available as an option; single or multiple expansion chassis can be connected to accommodate additional facilities or channels; includes TCP/IP-based Ethernet and RS-232/422 control interfaces plus 14 GPI/tallies.

+44 208 255 2015;www.eyeheight.com

Hiltron

HDCU-E

Combined ice-sensing, dish-heating system for use with large satellite antennas can handle up to 450kW of heating power assigned across multiple heating groups; each group is divided into three independently controlled heater arrays, and each array feeds up to three antenna heater circuits; modular control approach permits easy configuration of parameters such as antenna size, number of heater pads and the power requirement of each pad; detects snow with a reflective sensor with a polarizing filter; maintenance, monitoring and control is via a standard Web browser; includes USB and 100Mb/s Ethernet LAN interfaces; each heater circuit is individually supervised and controlled via user-adjustable minimum and maximum thresholds.

+49 7191 34357 0;www.hiltron.de

Roland Systems Group

VR-5

Fully integrated audio mixer and video switcher features a four-channel video switcher, two mono and five stereo mixable audio channels, built-in scan converter for PC input, built-in dual LCD monitors with touch control for easy video source selection, three video layers that include two video sources plus downstream keyer, MPEG-4 player/recorder and USB A/V class device for Web streaming.

+44 1792 702701;www.rolandsystemsgroup.net

Sonnet Technologies

SD-SXS-E34

Sonnet_SDHCAdapter_0111

SDHC adapter for an SxS camera slot enables the use of Class 10 and faster SDHC memory cards in place of SxS memory cards; interchangeable with SxS cards; ensures that the camcorder's memory card slot door closes completely with the adapter inserted; can be inserted directly into a notebook computer's ExpressCard slot to read the SDHC card and can be read in any SDHC card reader.

+1 949 587 3500;www.sonnettech.com

Volicon

Observer RPM v5.5

Upgraded Remote Program Monitor addresses the effective management of large-scale installations with the new element management services module, which enables centralized configuration and alert management of multiple probes in a large operation; includes enhanced interactive services module, which enables users to reliably test complex on-demand or interactive services using pattern-matching, advanced decision-making and improved QoS detectors; includes an interactive services wizard, a desktop application for the development of interactive services scripts, and a module that enables the interactive services module's operation on every encoder.

+1 781 221 7400;www.volicon.com

Newtec

MENOS

Newtec_MENOS_0111

Networking system allows operators to share video and audio material among several sites scattered across a large geographical area; incorporates cost-effective technologies for media exchange with a complete range of tools to facilitate coordination and communication among personnel across the network; investment costs in DSNGs can be shared through the use of the OpenDSNG platform, which allows broadcasters to equip and use a DSNG on both the MENOS network and existing legacy TV contribution networks.

+32 3 780 65 00;www.newtec.eu

OCZ Technology Group

RevoDrive X2

OCZTechnology_RevoX2_0111

PCIe SSD upgrades the original architecture of the RevoDrive to deliver speeds of up to 740MB/s and up to 120,000 IOPS; eliminates the SATA II bottleneck and leverages a PCIe x4 interface to exploit the full potential of current flash technology; uses an onboard RAID 0 design as well as employs four SandForce-1200 controllers to maximize data access and bandwidth; bootable to ensure quicker startup and load times; available in capacities from 100GB to 960GB.

+31 182 624020;www.ocztechnology.com

Petrol Bags

Digibag

Petrol_Digibag_0111

Semi-hard cushioned camera bag is designed in black 900D and ballistic nylon fabrics to safeguard a video-enabled DSLR camera and important accessories; features a top flap that opens extra wide for instant access, contoured upper section to fit a DSLR camera with the lens attached and hinged floor of the upper section that contains twin pockets; two levels of removable internal dividers secure contents and create pockets for storing accessories; additional features include an ergonomic carrying handle, padded shoulder strap and dual-directional, easy-glide zippers.

+49 89 32158 200;www.petrolbags.com

EEG

DE1285 HD

Caption decoder/VANC monitor card provides all of the functionality of EEG's DE285 HD caption decoder/VANC monitor, a VANC monitoring solution that combines HD-SDI overlay of closed-captioning, audio measurements and key broadcast metadata, with a powerful, browser-based VANC analysis tool; live monitoring features include VANC packet presence detection and sorting, highly customizable pause-and-resume triggers and fully automated packet logging; available in a single, modular frame card.

+1 516 293 7472;www.eegent.com

DVEO

Channel Catcher 8VSB+QAM

DVEO_ChannelCatcher_0111

Off-air tuner/demodulator receives either 8-VSB or QAM singles and outputs the demodulated DVB-ASI transport streams for digital turnaround applications; each module is a frequency-agile, broadcast-quality demodulator and is designed to not alter the incoming signal in any way; supports 8-VSB, 16-VSB, 64-QAM and 256-QAM; tunes frequencies from 55MHz to 860MHz; features dual DBV-ASI outputs, front-panel controls with direct entry switches, front-panel LED display with status and fault indicators and signal-to-noise ratio display in 3dB-step LED bar display; options include SMPTE-310M output mode, output disable mode on no lock and fault relay contact.

+1 858 613 1818;www.dveo.com

Thomson Broadcast

Elite 1000 GreenPower

Thomson_EliteGreenPower1000_0111

High-performance UHF transmitter features 50V LDMOS technology and an output power of up to 9.6kW DVB per unit with an energy consumption savings of up to 15 percent over the previous Elite transmitter series; uses digital adaptive precorrection to provide leading-edge DTV transmission efficiency, optimized output power, exemplary signal quality and high redundancy.

+33 1 3490 3100;www.thomson-broadcast.com