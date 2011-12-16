New ikan teleprompter kit turns iPad into field-ready teleprompter

The new Elite iPad Teleprompter Kit from ikan offers an inexpensive way to integrate an iPad into the everyday video production workflow,

The kit is a complete out-of-the box system that turns an iPad into a field-ready teleprompter. Based on the company's Elements camera support system, ikan's Elite iPad Teleprompter Kit is a portable through-the-glass teleprompter when needed and a robust 15mm rod-based camera support system when not.

The kit is compatible with any iPad teleprompter software application and comes complete with ikan's EV2 adjustable camcorder baseplate, 16in rods, new high-quality 30/70 prompter glass with frame, and an adjustable iPad mount that's compatible with the iPad and iPad 2. An Apple iPad is not included with the kit.