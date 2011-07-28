New eScoop offers complete audio recording, broadcasting via iPhone

AETA Audio will show at IBC2011for the first time eScoop, a complete audio recording and broadcasting tool for devices including iPhones, iPads, Macs and PCs.

The new eScoop product provides facilities for recording, editing, transmitting and publishing audio for live broadcasting, allowing users to record and transmit simultaneously through mobile wireless networks and on desk-based IP networks as a client or a server.



The new product supports many protocols, such as SIP and both one-way SHOUTcast/Icecast streaming and two-way streaming when a return channel is required. In addition to broadcasting live material, eScoop also enables the playout of prerecorded material while broadcasting. A simple editing tool allows the user to isolate any item being used.



Making its debut at IBC2011, AETA Audio's new 4Minx is an ultra-portable DSP-based combined audio recorder and four-channel mixer.

See AETA Audio at IBC2011 Stand 8.B30f.