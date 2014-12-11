New Coriomax Features Available

ERLANGER, KY.—Now Coriomaster, Coriomaster mini, Coriomatrix and Coriomatrix mini, when equipped with HDBaseT output modules, can automatically set up to extend HDBaseT 60, 100 or 150 meters depending on the receiver used.



The HDBaseT Output Module is a two-port, HDCP compliant module with scaling that allows the extension of high-resolution digital video as far as 500 feet over standard Cat. 5e/6 cable. The module can now auto-detect the receiver connected to the system and configure itself without user intervention. tvONE provides the 1T-CT-642 for 60-meter HDBaseT lite, the Magenta Research HD-ONE DX/LX for 100m HDBaseT and the Magenta Research HD-ONE LX/DX 500 for 150-meter HDBaseT extended mode.



This feature allows for different video resolutions, but yet lock to the frame rate of the video signal. Coriomaster and Coriomaster mini now offer this feature on all SMPTE standard resolutions.