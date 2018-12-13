New Canare Micro BNC Connectors Target Field, Studio Production

TOTOWA, N.J—Canare has launched three new Micro BNC Connectors targeting smaller racks and the subsequent need for increased connections within the broadcast industry.

Among the new connectors is the HBCP-D25HD, for use with Canare’s L-2.5CHD cable. It features a solid center conductor and is used for 3GSDI to SD transmissions. Its ideally suited to withstand the rigors of field production work, where it might be more harshly treated by camera operators, techs and directors alike, the company said.

Canare’s new HBCP-D25HW connector is intended for the company’s L-2.5CHWS cable, which has a stranded center conductor. Its small form factor makes it ideal for studio applications where it can be easily concealed.

The HBCP-D33UHD connector is compatible with its L-3.3CUHD 12G-SDI cable, which is part of the company’s original 12GHz lineup. This cable features a solid center conductor, with a copper foil and copper braided shield. It is well-suited for both studio and rack-mount purposes and provides up to 12 meters of full HD signal, Canare said.

“Our Micro BNC connectors are perfect for point-to-point connections in compact rack units in studio or in mobile applications,” says Shadath Shahid, engineering manager at Canare. “BNC connectors have long been a standard in broadcast, with applications that include racks, cameras and monitors. The Micro BNC affords users with the ability to incorporate more connectors into smaller spaces, which works well with the increasing trend for smaller technological elements. Our Micro BNC connectors are also compatible with Amphenol solutions.”