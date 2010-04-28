New Anton/Bauer battery offers sleep mode, motion-detection features

Anton/Bauer unveiled its DIONIC HCX battery, featuring a 120W/h capacity and a new motion-detection sensor that protects against capacity loss, at the 2010 NAB Show.

After a two-week period without a load, the DIONIC HCX automatically goes into deep sleep, significantly reducing self discharge and allowing extended storage with nearly zero capacity loss. To awaken the battery for normal operation, users need only to move the battery to activate the motion-detection feature. The new motion-detection feature increases battery life by mitigating Li-Ion battery self discharge when the battery is not in use.

Weighing 2.4lbs, the DIONIC HCX is capable of withstanding high instantaneous current draws in addition to 10A sustained current draws. The DIONIC HCX can power a 40W camera with a 20W light for more than two hours.