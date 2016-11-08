New AJA Ki Pro Ultra V2.0 Firmware Now Available

GRASS VALLEY, CALIF.—AJA Video Systems has released v2.0 firmware for its Ki Pro Ultra system. The newly updated software now comes with Avid DNxHD support to the portable file-based 4K/UHD/2K/HD video recorder and playback device, allowing for users to record and playback Avid DNxHD .mov files.

Ki Pro Ultra v2.0 now supports DNxHD codecs HQX, SQ and LB. It also is able to support video frame rates of 1080p 23.98, 24, 25 and 29.97; 1080i 25 and 29.97; 1080PsF 23.98, 24, 25 and 29.97; and 720p 50 and 59.94.

In addition, AJA has announced that Ki Pro Ultra, Ki Pro Rack and Ki Pro Quad now include Ki Protect to help ensure data integrity if a media drive is accidently removed or is shut off during recording.

Ki Pro Ultra v2.0 is now available as a free software download.