New Advent FLA-120 flyaway antenna delivers easy setup, precision performance

The new Advent FLA-120 flyaway antenna is a compact satellite terminal designed for rapid deployment. Its six-piece aircraft grade alloy reflector ensures precision RF performance in the world’s toughest environments.

It is portable, easy to deploy and can be installed by one person within 15 minutes. Combined with the Advent ASF5000 Satfinder and Lynx video exciters, the FLA-120 is well suited for a variety of applications, including:

• Office networking and remote Internet applications

• IP data applications

• Store-and-forward and file transfer applications

• Low and medium rate broadcast applications, including live contribution.