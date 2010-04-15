Nevion unveils Ventura solution for video transport gateway over IP

Nevion, formerly Network/VPG, unveiled Ventura, which provides a video transport gateway over IP, at the 2010 NAB Show.

A single-slot Ventura card for transmitting and receiving applications, the VS908 can be used as a pair or individually, aggregating up to eight ASI video streams onto a single GigE link. Compliant with SMPTE-2022 specifications for IP encapsulation and FEC, the VS908 protects against network congestion and ensures packet transmission.

For broadcasters requiring high-quality and low latency who face bandwidth limitations, the VS901 series provides JPEG 2000 compression with scalable quality over IP networks for both SD and HD video signals. The VS901-IED-GE codec network adapter is a high-quality compressor/decompressor for HD-SDI and SD-SDI video transport over IP-enabled networks and video storage on IP transport stream servers.