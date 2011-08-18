Nevion unveils optical processing solutions

Nevion, a provider of video transport technology for broadcasters and service providers, has introduced new signal processing solutions for its Flashlink product line that bring improved performance to the processing of 3Gbps, HD and SD-SDI optical schemes. The Flashlink family is integral to Nevion’s fully managed video networking across all network infrastructures.

A highly integrated audio embedder, the AV-3G-XMUX provides simultaneous embedding and de-embedding of eight AES3 stereo digital audio channels into digital 3G-, HD- or SD-SDI signals. Configurable as an optical transmitter and receiver for varying optical schemes (short haul, CWDM or DWDM) the product enables users to copy or move audio groups without additional delay, access eight AES3 ports that can be individually configured as inputs or outputs, generate video and audio signals, and embed and transport asynchronous serial data.

A series of new 3G-SDI multi bit-rate distribution amplifiers provides high-performance media distribution for signal formats from 19.4Mb/s in studio and broadcast applications. The DA Flashlink series is configurable for cable equalizing and reclocking of DVB-ASI, SD-SDI, HD-SDI and 3G-SDI signal formats, and as a 1x8/6 distribution amplifier (DA). A passive relay bypass function included with several backplane board versions enables full redundancy in case of main or card failure.

Nevion’s up/down/cross converter — the Flashlink UDC-HD-XMUX4 — which provides broadcast-quality format conversion with motion adaptive de-interlacer, full support for active format description (AFD) and built-in frame synchronizer with de-glitcher, now also supports closed captions.