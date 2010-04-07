Nevion to showcase SL-3GHD video routers

At the 2010 NAB Show, Nevion will highlight a group of SL-3GHD video routers with both electrical and optical interfaces supporting 3G-SDI, HD-SDI, SD-SDI and DVB-ASI.

With the high bit rate demands of 3G, optical interfaces enable broadcasters to rely on broadcast-quality transmissions over longer distances.

Nevion will introduce 16 new size options in its Sublime SL-3GHD128128, a powerful, green compact router. Providing routing of 3G/HD/SD-SDI signals, the new router supports 16 different configurations, ranging in size from 32 x 32 to 128 x 128 without changing any hardware. The router also can fully integrate with Nevion’s Multicon control system.

Nevion also will showcase the SL-D32P, which is newly expandable to 128 ports using TDM technology. It features RS-422 for machine control and connects up to four routers to form 32- , 64- , 96- and 128-port configurations.

See Nevion at NAB Show Booth N4624.