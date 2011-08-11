Nevion introduces optical processing solutions

Nevion, a provider of IP-based video transport solutions, has introduced signal processing functionality in its Flashlink signal processing and distribution product line that provides greater flexibility and performance for the processing of 3G, HD and SD-SDI optical schemes. Nevion offers managed video networking technology across all network infrastructures.

A new integrated audio embedder, the AV-3G-XMUX provides simultaneous embedding and de-embedding of eight AES3 stereo digital audio channels into digital 3G-, HD- or SD-SDI. Configurable as an optical transmitter and receiver for varying optical schemes — short haul, CWDM or DWDM — the unit allows users to copy or move audio groups without additional delay, access eight AES3 ports that can be individually configured as inputs or outputs, generate video and audio signals, and embed and transport asynchronous serial data.

A series of new 3G-SDI multi bit-rate distribution amplifiers provides high-performance media distribution for signal formats from 19.4Mbps in studio and broadcast applications. The DA Flashlink series is configurable for cable equalizing and reclocking of DVB-ASI, SD-SDI, HD-SDI and 3G-SDI signal formats, and as a 1 x 8/6 distribution amplifier (DA). A passive relay bypass function included with several backplane board versions enables full redundancy in case of main or card failure.

Nevion’s up/down/cross converter‚ called the Flashlink UDC-HD-XMUX4‚ provides broadcast-quality format conversion with motion adaptive de-interlacer, full support for active format description (AFD) and built-in frame synchronizer with de-glitcher, now also supports closed captions.

Nevion is based in Sandefjord, Norway, with U.S. headquarters in Oxnard, CA. It also maintains offices in Oslo, Chicago, London, Dubai, Beijing and Singapore.