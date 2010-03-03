Never.no to show enhancements to interactive applications at NAB Show

At the 2010 NAB Show, never.no will showcase enhancements to its technology applications that allow existing and aspiring broadcasters of all types to engage viewers and consumers in the media experience, both through the Internet and traditional on-air TV.

The company will highlight Interactivity Desk, the software tool for on-air and off-air editorial control of interactive and multisourced content, as well as showcase enhancements to the Auto Dialogue System to enable interaction with Twitter and other social networking applications, so on-air journalists or hosts instantaneously can share their thoughts and incorporate audience buzz about musical, sporting or other live events.

Also being shown is the Dynamic Content Scheduler, a GUI for configuring, deploying and scheduling interactive automated TV graphics.

See never.no at NAB Show Booth SL7427.