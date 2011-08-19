Neumann unveils new digital microphones
Neumann has introduced the KMS 104 D cardioid- and KMS 105 D super-cardioid pattern digital microphones.
The new digital mics offer an extended dynamic range, robust operation and integrated peak limiters to prevent clipping.
When used with either the DMI-2 or DMI-2 portable digital microphone interfaces and the Remote Control Software (RCS), pre-programmed settings can be stored inside the microphones.
The new mics offer:
- clean sound transmission
- low self-generated noise (16 dB-A) and high dynamic range (125 dB)
- the ability to handles high sound pressure levels (141 dB SPL/159 dB SPL with 18 dB pre-attenuation/RCS)
- optimization for speech and vocal micing at extremely close proximity.
See Neumann at IBC2011 Stand 8.D50.
The latest product and technology information
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox