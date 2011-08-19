Neumann unveils new digital microphones

Neumann has introduced the KMS 104 D cardioid- and KMS 105 D super-cardioid pattern digital microphones.

The new digital mics offer an extended dynamic range, robust operation and integrated peak limiters to prevent clipping.



When used with either the DMI-2 or DMI-2 portable digital microphone interfaces and the Remote Control Software (RCS), pre-programmed settings can be stored inside the microphones.

The new mics offer:

clean sound transmission

low self-generated noise (16 dB-A) and high dynamic range (125 dB)

the ability to handles high sound pressure levels (141 dB SPL/159 dB SPL with 18 dB pre-attenuation/RCS)

optimization for speech and vocal micing at extremely close proximity.

See Neumann at IBC2011 Stand 8.D50.