Netapp to Feature High-Performance SAN at 2015 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS - Netapp will show several high-performance storage products at the 2015 NAB Show, including its E5600 Series SAN. Engineered for extreme video bandwidth and maximum storage capacity per rack unit, this reliable storage system suits large broadcast production workgroups, boutique 4K facilities and other storage applications where dropped frames can’t be tolerated.

It dramatically reduces disk rebuild time, improves performance during rebuilds and eliminates need for hot or cold spares. Use of flash in hybrid arrays optimizes support for ancillary transcoding and rendering workflows.

The company will also feature the Clustered Data Ontap operating system for its FAS8000 Series, a NAS solution that improves video bandwidth and provides always-on operations. It enables data mobility between private and public clouds, and its disaster recovery software improves overall data management strategies.

The exhibit will also feature the new Storagegrid Webscale object storage solution for multi-petabyte, distributed content repositories.

The 2015 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 11-16. Netapp will be in booth SL13309. For more information, visit www.nabshow.com