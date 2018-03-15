NEP UK Creates First Super-Slow Live Camera

BRACKNELL, ENGLAND—NEP UK has deployed its new Super-Slow live camera for ITV's coverage of the Cheltenham Festival.

NEP has combined Grass Valley's RT camera and Vislink HCAM wireless transmitters as well as some "NEP imagination" to capture Super-Slow images, while recording live images at 1080p150.

The Vislink transmitters can be attached directly to the camera back and send multiple streams of 4K images. The high frame rate allows the system to transmit live images at 1080p150—which can be cut live (at 1080p50) and also fed directly to an EVS for Super-Slowmotion playback.

The OB team at Cheltenham Festival are using a GV LDX 86XS handheld wireless camera, which offers return video and full camera control.

“Super-Slow or tri-motion images have become increasingly popular, particularly for sports coverage, but we’ve never been able to capture them live with an RF camera before,” said William Norris, senior RF engineer, NEP UK.

This story first appeared on TVT's sister publication TVB Europe.