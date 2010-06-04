NEP Studios makes ‘The Colbert Report’ sound good with SSL console

As part of a facilities upgrade to HD and eventually full 5.1 surround-sound mixing, NEP Studio 54 is using a 48-fader, Solid State Logic C100 HD mixing console to handle the audio for Comedy Central’s “The Colbert Report.” NEP upgraded two studios for full HD production, Studio 52, where Comedy Central’s the “Daily Show with Jon Stewart” is produced, and, more recently, Studio 54. The success of the C100 HD in Studio 52 inspired the purchase of a second SSL for Studio 54.

The video and audio control rooms for “The Colbert Report” are located three floors above the production studio. The C100 HD is interfaced directly into the console’s preamps to pick up the microphones from the studio floor. The console also interfaces to the rest of the studio system for playback elements, protocols and multitrack segments.