NEP Adds Canon Field Box Zoom Lenses for 4K Broadcast Production

PITTSBURGH—NEP Group has added Canon UHD-DIGISUPER 111 and UHD-DIGISUPER 122 4K field box zoom lenses to meet the growing demand for high-quality TV broadcast content, Canon said today.

"We strive to stay up to date on the latest, cutting-edge broadcast technology, and our long-term collaboration with partners like Canon makes this possible," said Glen Levine, president of NEP U.S. Broadcast Services. "We've enjoyed a great relationship with Canon over the years, and we're excited to add these lenses to our resources as we ramp up support of our clients post-COVID-19."

Canon's UHD-DIGISUPER 122 4K field box zoom broadcast lens offers a focal range from 8.2 mm at the wide end to 1,000 mm at the telephoto end, for a zoom ratio of 122x. The UHD-DIGISUPER 111 has a 111x zoom ratio and a focal-length range of 8.3 mm to 925 mm, the company said.

Both lenses offer the ability to record high-resolution and high-contrast video from the center to peripheral areas of the imaging field, it said.

The lenses are the first Canon 4K field box zoom lenses to feature the company’s proprietary Air Sphere Coating (ASC), resulting in reduced flaring and ghosting compared to previous lens coatings. ASC coating enhances the High Dynamic Range (HDR) of the lenses, providing more natural and vivid tonality. New optical coatings also help to shape spectral response to enhance Wide Color Gamut (WCG), Canon said.

"Canon's relationship with NEP goes back many years, and it's a source of great pride that such a prestigious production company continues to rely on Canon broadcast lenses to deliver major events to the world," said Tatsuro "Tony" Kano,executive vice president and general manager of Canon U.S.A.'s Imaging Technologies & Communications Group. "As live sports begin to return, we hope that NEP's work will help to bring back a sense of normalcy to everyday life."