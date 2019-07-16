NEC Touts Participation in 8K Over 5G Trial at French Open

PARIS—France’s largest television broadcaster France Télévisions partnered with NEC Corp. and other 8K vendors to conduct a successful transmission of live 8K video over 5G at the French Open in May.

VC-8900

In the demonstration, NEC's "VC-8900" 8K material transmission encoder, which utilizes real-time video compression technologies, was used to transmit high-definition live 8K video of the tournament. The 8K signal was available on DTH platform Fransat and Orange TV and displayed on 8K video monitors and 5G smartphones and tablets in the France Télévisions showroom at Roland Garros.

"Building on the success of this initiative, NEC will further promote the realization and expansion of next-generation broadcasting services using high-definition video in 2020 and beyond," said Takeshi Inoue, General Manager, Broadcast and Media Division, NEC Corp.

More information on the test is available here.