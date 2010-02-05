NBC to rely on Autoscript teleprompters, software for Vancouver Winter Games coverage

Autoscript will supply NBC with studio and portable on-camera teleprompter systems with high-brightness LED backlit monitors, as well as WinPlus-NX news prompter software, for the network’s coverage of the Vancouver Winter Games, Feb. 12-28.

Sixteen Autoscript on-camera teleprompter systems will be used in NBC’s studios in the broadcast center in addition to facilities at several sport venues during the Opening and Closing Ceremonies. NBC also will use 13 of Autoscript’s WinPlus-NX news-prompter software systems.

Autoscript’s new 17in (LED17TFT) and 15in (LED15TFT) high-brightness LED backlit monitors will be deployed on 14 of the 16 teleprompter systems. NBC also will be using Autoscript’s portable TFT8-HB 8in systems.