NBC Olympics to Utilize ChyronHego Graphics Systems

NEW YORK—NBC Olympics has chosen ChyronHego to provide 12 Lyric PRO-powered Mosaic XL on-air graphics systems for its coverage of the 2014 Olympic Winter Games in Sochi, Russia, from Feb. 6 – 23. The announcement was made jointly by David Mazza, NBC Olympics senior vice president of engineering, and Peter Morrone, ChyronHego vice president of product engineering.



“The use of all solid state drives and an improved operating system will definitely increase our playback speed and reliability,” said Phillip Paully, director of graphics engineering and operations for NBC Olympics.



Lyric PRO offers support for Windows 7 64-bit playout, native support for stereoscopic 3D, scriptless transitions and touch-screen-enabled graphics. The software is standard on ChyronHego’s Mosaic platform. Lyric PRO and Mosaic form the cornerstone of BlueNet, its end-to-end graphics creation and playout workflow solution.