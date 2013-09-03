National Press Club Installs For-A Switcher

CYPRESS, CALIF. —The National Press Club in Washington offers video production solutions, and studio and editing facilities to a versatile group of clients that includes everything from public relations and corporate agencies to local PBS stations. When the organization decided to transition one of its two studios to HD, they sought to find a cost-effective production switcher that offered the capabilities they needed, such as multiple M/Es and a number of digital effects and chroma keyer options. The club, whose other studio is equipped with a For-A HVS-350HS video switcher, chose For-A’s HVS-4000 3 M/E video switcher for its new control room.



The National Press Club provides a variety of video services to its clients, including Webcasting, satellite media tours, public broadcasting reports, interviews and corporate messaging productions. For-A’s HVS-4000 video switcher offers a wide range of features to handle these types of complex video productions, including 3 Gbps support, 2.5D and 3D DVE, up/down converter, external device control, macro function and video file support. The organization has been using the HVS-4000 switcher since the beginning of June, and also recently installed a For-A MV-3200 high-resolution multiviewer in its new studio.