NAB Show Product Review: Storage & Recording

LAS VEGAS—From portable options to shared storage setups, more is being asked of storage and recording solutions: Handle more channels. Accept more formats. And do all of it quietly, quickly and with redundancy.

Cloud-based technologies seemed to come into their own this year, as did technologies that offer a unique bent: Connectivity, incremental archiving, dockable recorder/camera capabilities and the ability to record multiple HD/ SDI streams.

STORAGE AND SERVERS

ABEKAS introduced v5.0 software for its Mira Instant Replay and Mira Production multi-channel video servers. The software now supports for native recording of AVC-Intra- encoded media at both 50 Mbps and 100 Mbps data rates.

ARCHION TECHNOLOGIES introduced Edit- Stor 3, enabling media production organizations to invest in a shared storage platform for today‘s demanding workflows knowing the system will support future growth.

CACHE-A showcased its new LTFS LTO-6 archive appliance, new workflow templates with incremental archiving, the new Pro-Cache610 archive appliance and a new Library80+ expansion option.

EDITSHARE shared its shared storage solutions, including the Field 2 portable shared storage solution, which operates on the new EditShare Storage v7 platform.

Christian Garcia with EVS points out the company’s OpenCube HD/SD server. EVS debuted the newest generation of the XT3 media production server. It also introduced the XS, a 6RU server that offers 12-channel ingest capabilities, 4K and1080p support, and dual media sharing network capabilities. The company also marked the NAB debut of its C-Cast Xplore live content web-browsing interface and OpenCube MXF server and media interoperability software applications.

GRASS VALLEY showcased enhancements to its K2 Summit 3G Production Client and K2 Dyno S Replay System, which are UHD/4K -compliant and can now support multiple frame rates including super slow-motion and ultra-high frame rate acquisition and replay. K2 Dyno S also offers a new and optional tOG-Sports telestration feature developed by RT Software which supports both 720p and 1080i formats directly from the K2 Dyno S touchscreen.

HARMONIC featured enhancements to the Spectrum media server product line, including the Spectrum ChannelPort integrated channel playout system.

MASSTECH GROUP showed Masstech for Enterprise, an archiving, media asset management and transcoding solution for file-based media operations.

JVC showcased the ProHD Broadcaster server, which is designed as both physical server and cloud-based solution. The system is being used to power JVC’s professional streaming services for live HD content to Web and broadcast facilities.

ROHDE & SCHWARZ DVS has updated its VENICE ingest and production server with new Avid outgest and studio playout capabilities. The company also launched SpycerBox Cell, a SAN for uncompressed and compressed post-production and broadcast formats.

SONNET featured the newest generation of the xMac mini Server as well as its line of Express and Thunderbolt expansion chassis.

THOMSON VIDEO NETWORKS showed the newest version of the Sapphire MPEG stream server, used to demonstrate an HEVC play-out system.

XDT showed the newest version of its Catapult Suite or products, which includes the Catapult Server.

XENDATA showed optical disk and LTO archive systems, including the XenData SXL-5000, a turnkey LTO that scales to over 1 PB.

VITEC introduced the Proxsys TC Archiver, the industry’s first fully integrated turnkey media archive solution for New- Tek TriCaster multi-camera live video production systems.

CLOUD/CONTENT DELIVERY NETWORK

AFRAME showed off the capabilities inherent in its new Aframe 3.0 cloud video platform, as well as a new desktop app designed to ease the media ingest process.

AKAMAI showed its cloud delivery platform, and partnered with Elemental Technologies to show how live 4K video at 60 fps, encoded using HEVC and packaged in MPEG-DASH streaming, could be delivered over the Akamai platform.

ASPERA announced new partners for its Aspera FASP transfer technology. Aspera On Demand, the company’s high speed transfer platform as a service now supports IBM SoftLayer, Google Cloud Platform and OpenStack, in addition to Amazon Web Services and Windows Azure.

BROADPEAK demonstrated its nanoCDN technology, which eliminates live multiscreen consumption peak issues.

ELEMENTAL showed off its video processing technology including v2.0 of the Elemental Cloud platform, which was shown coupled with a live-to-VOD application in a broadcast workflow using HEVC as a contribution format.

Cloud solutions from FRONT PORCH DIGITAL included the LYNXdr Disaster Recovery in the Cloud solution.

HARMONIC introduced Harmonic VOS, a software platform and architecture. Electra XVM, the first product to be delivered on VOS offers playout, graphics and delivery.

IMAGINE COMMUNICATIONS introduced a suite of cloud-based workflow solutions, including the SelenioEdge content delivery network software; and MediaCentral software- and IP-based framework for enabling customers to migrate media and playout functionality to the cloud.

QUANTUM demonstrated “StorNext in the Cloud,” a StorNext-Lattus Object Storage cloud-enabled media workflow. The cloud solution allows media production companies that rely on StorNext-based workflows for production and archive will now have the ability to seamlessly integrate private cloud workflows into their facilities as well as enable media sharing worldwide, linking StorNextbased workgroups without maintaining duplicate copies of content.

SIGNIANT showed off Signiant SkyDrop, a hybrid SaaS solution that accelerates the movement of big data and professional media files into and out of cloud storage.

TELESTREAM demo-ed its new Vantage Cloud, which allows users to handle transcoding in the cloud.

TVU NETWORKS released TVU Grid, an IP-based video switching, routing and distribution solution, that allows TV stations to manage, route, switch and distribute live video content through both public and private Internet connections.

RECORDING & MEDIA

ATOMOS launched the new 4K Apple ProRes and RAW capable 12G-SDI and 4K HDMI Shogun, the world’s first 12G SDI & 4K HDMI I/O monitor recorder and deck. Also new is Ninja Star, a small self-contained external HDMI recorder, which can record in both HD and ProRes to capture pristine, 4:2:2, 10-bit images straight from any camera sensor directly to inexpensive CFast media.

DIGITAL NIRVANA launched the FIFO Recorder, which records multiple HD-SDI feeds in an Avid edit-ready format.

GRASS VALLEY showed off the newest version of the T2 intelligent digital disk recorders, which combine advanced NLE production with VTR-like controls, with multiple playback/record channels.

JVC launched its SR-HD1350US and SRHD1700US professional Blu-ray/hard disc drive combo decks, designed to create Blu-ray or DVDs directly from live video inputs or from video files stored on builtin hard drives.

MATROX VIDEO announced v3.0 for its VS4Recorder, including VS4Control for gang recording that lets live event producers capture an unlimited number of video sources simply by networking multiple VS4-enabled machines together in a master-slave configuration

MEDIAPROXY showed the LogServer IP, which offers DVR/PVR-style clip-based MPEG recording, designed for logging of native broadcast quality media.

Panasonic’s new 256 GB express P2 card was safely displayed in a glass case.PANASONIC introduced the AU-VREC1, a separate dockable recording module unit for its new VariCam 35 4K camera/ recorder. The company also debuted the expressP2 card, specifically designed to accommodate high frame rate 1080 HD AVC-ULTRA recording (above 60fps) as well as 4K capture.

ROHDE & SCHWARZ DVS debuted the Pronto4K-HFR, which combines the spatial resolution of 4K images with the high frame rates of 60 fps and the color depth of uncompressed RGB 12 bit. 3D/stereoscopic playout with 30 fps per eye at 4K resolution is supported as well. Later this year, frame rates will be doubled to 120 fps for single stream playout and to 60 fps for 3D/stereoscopic playout, all with RGB 10 bit material.

SONY introduced a new 2TB portable storage hard disk drive, the PSZ-HA2T. Each drive has a silicon cover and protective case to withstand the rigors of field production and reduce shipping damage. The company also showed off its Optical Disc Archive, a cartridge housing 12 optical discs and a specialized drive unit for large-scale, long-term image data archiving.

SOUND DEVICES debuted the PIX 270i and PIX 250i video recorders, as well as the PIX 260i production video recorder, which can record up to four drives in Apple ProRes or Avid DNxHD formats.