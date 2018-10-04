NAB Show NY: Shotoku USA to Showcase Robotic Solutions

WOODCLIFF LAKE, N.J.— For attendees of the NAB Show New York, Shotoku USA will demonstrate some of the its pan and tilt heads from the company’s range of robotically controlled configurations. Shotoku’s robotic pan/tilt head series will be represented by the TG-18, which is fitted with electronic clutches to instantly decouple the motors for manual operation. High-quality adjustable fluid dampers provide the smooth, variable resistance required for precise manual control.

The TG-18 will be joined by the small, lightweight TG-27head, suitable for parliaments, legislatures and small TV studios. Supporting up to 17 kilograms (38 pounds), the company says the TG-27 can support almost any typical SD or HD ENG camera and lens configuration. The head also works well with the minimal payloads encountered when using some of today’s miniature box cameras.

The company will also show its height drive capabilities via the cost-effective Ti-11 fully integrated elevating column for robotic applications such as weather studios, news desks and other open-area camera positions where manual operation is not a primary requirement.

Shotoku will be on the show floor in booth N743.

[Want more information like this? Subscribe to our newsletter and get it delivered right to your inbox.]