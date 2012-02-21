NAB: EIZO to Spotlight New Calibration on its ColorEdge CG275W LCD Display

EIZO ColorEdge 27-inch LCD display

At the 2012 NAB Show, EIZO will spotlight automated self-calibration provided by the built-in sensor on its ColorEdge CG275W 27-inch widescreen LCD display (with 2560x1440 resolution).The sensor eliminates need for a third-party calibration device.Patented EIZO technology stabilizes the monitor’s brightness level after startup or coming out of power saving mode and suppresses changes in color and brightness caused by fluctuations in the surrounding temperature.



The 2012 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 14-19. EIZO will be at booth SL10228.