NAB 2016: Vitec Unveils 4K HEVC Hardware-Based Encoder

LAS VEGAS—Video encoding and streaming technology provider Vitec has introduced its MGW Vision at the 2016 NAB Show. The new system is a 4K/UHD real-time HEVC hardware-based encoder for IPTV, broadcast and point-to-point distribution that integrates Vitec’s HEVC/H.265 compression and streaming technology.

The MGW Vision features a 1RU form factor and H.265 4:2:0 and 4:2:2 hardware compression chip for streaming broadcast video. It comes with a processing power of up to one UHD or four HD HEVC channels from four 3G-SDI inputs. With the system’s HEVC compression, Vitec claims that users can stream UHD/HD video with up to 50 percent bandwidth savings compared to H.264.

Vitec is located at booth SL6305.