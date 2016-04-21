NAB 2016: Sennheiser Previews MK 4 Digital

LAS VEGAS—Sennheiser is taking its MK 4 recording mic digital, announcing its new digital version at this year’s NAB Show. Featuring Apogee A/D conversion and mic preamp technology, the MK 4 digital can connect directly to iOS devices and either Mac or PC computers.

The MK 4 digital is an addition to the iOS/USB product line that Apogee has been developing with Sennheiser. The mic is delivered with a USB cable and a Lightning iOS cable for connecting to an iPad, iPhone, or iPod Touch; it also comes with a microphone clamp and pouch. Sennheiser says that the MK 4 digital is compatible with programs like Logic Pro X, Final Cut Pro, Adobe Premiere, Pro Tools and Ableton Live, as well as iOS recording apps.

German-based audio company Sennheiser says that it will launch the MK 4 digital mic in the summer.