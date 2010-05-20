Myat unveils new coaxial transfer switch

Myat has introduced a new 1 5/8in coaxial transfer switch during the 2010 NAB Show last month in Las Vegas.

The switch, Catalog No. 201-180-X, is well suited for UHF and VHF TV and FM radio broadcast. The switch also is appropriate for L-Band use for mobile media applications.

An extremely low VSWR across all broadcast frequency bands is achieved with the exceptional electrical performance that also provides high isolation. Broadcasters are ensured of maximum power handling capacity, low loss and long service life with the precision fit and copper current paths.

The X-series switch is available in 120 VAC or 240 VAC drive voltages and control voltages of 12 VDC or 24 VDC.