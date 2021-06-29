MVTV Taps Playbox Neo for Graphics, Titling and Text

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla.—Playbox Neo announced this week that MVTV, a Bangkok-based satellite operator, has invested in PlayBox Neo’s Capture Suite, multichannel ingest and TitleBox Neo-20 graphics and text creation running in an AirBox Neo-20 operating environment.

"We have been a PlayBox Neo customer for many years and decided now was the right time to upgrade all our PlayBox Neo systems to the latest Neo-20 version," said Worawut Tavipvoradech, MVTV CEO. "My colleagues find PlayBox Neo reliable and easy to operate, giving easy access to all the creative and process control facilities they need within a logical and eye-friendly user interface.”

With the new Capture Suite, incoming content can be edited and transmission begin before downloading is complete, thus offering MVTV time savings and the ability to compete in processing late-breaking news, Tavipvoradech said.

AirBox Neo-20 is a core element of the Playbox Neo channel-in-a-box system. It is a fully scalable playout engine that allows media files of different types to be combined into one playlist with support for supports live inputs.

TitleBox Neo-20 is a fully interactive 4K UHD/HD/SD graphics, titling and text display engine for use in broadcasting, education, hospitality and the wider business sector, the company said.