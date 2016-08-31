MultiDyne Offers New Fiber Transport Systems

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y.—MultiDyne has announced a trio of fiber transport and connectivity systems that are now available for shipping. The new gear includes a new series of openGear modules, an expanded BullDog fiber transport system and an expansion of the company’s FiberSaver series.

Bulldog

MultiDyne’s latest entry to the openGear series feature new fiber cards that support two bi-directional links for HD-SDI signals to 1080p 3Gb/s. The cards also provide 8x8 signal capacity for AES and analog audio, Ethernet, data and GPIO control. New portable counterparts to openGear frames have also been introduced that have the same format flexibility but increases modular density and configurability.

The BullDog system is a 4K-compatible modular platform designed for broadcasters and production teams in the field. The compact and rugged enclosure features high-density I/O capacity and signal compatibility across HD-SDI video, audio, intercom, control data, tally and power requirements. It is also interoperable with openGear cards. The BullDog configuration can include both a send and receive unit to move signals over a single fiber, or can transport signals from the field unit to openGear cards at the receiver site. The system design can also reconfigure signal paths and hot-swap cards.

A new 12G/bs version of MultiDyne’s FiberSaver line is also being made available. The FiberSaver-12G can accept up to 36 optical signals for transport over two fibers, all from a 1RU frame. The system is compatible with 3Gb/s and 1.5Gb/s signals for format flexibility and can put up to 18 SMPTE camera or IP signals onto one fiber. All fiber savers can transport any optical or digital signal.

MultiDyne will showcase these new products at its booth (11.D40) at the upcoming IBC 2016 show.