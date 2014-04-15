MultiDyne Introduces All-Optical LightningSwitch

LOCUST VALLEY, N.Y. —MultiDyne announced LightningSwitch, a 48x48 optical-to-optical routing switch that eliminates the need for fiber patch panels. Relying on piezoelectric beam-steering technology, LightningSwitch minimizes optical connection loss from a 1-RU chassis. Applications include broadcast and transmission facilities, sports venues, outside broadcast vehicles, cross-campus networks, postproduction, and satellite uplink management.



LightningSwitch does not use any optical-to-electrical-to-optical conversions and is format and bit rate independent, allowing users to make the best use of fiber routing in broadcast infrastructures. Through LightningSwitch, users can route one-way and bidirectional optical signals multiplexed via TDM, CWDM, and DWDM technologies with line speeds from less than 1.5 to 100 Gbps and beyond. This makes it possible to unite a large combination of cameras, audio streams, video paths, and other broadcast gear onto a single optical crosspoint.



As a result, devices using up to 18 wavelengths can be multiplexed onto a single strand using the MultiDyne FiberSaver system and then routed onto just one crosspoint via the LightningSwitch router. This makes it easy to use a single control room or OB truck and switch sources to/from various locations or studios around a campus, venue, broadcast infrastructure, or even across town. Without additional multiplexing, traditional dual fiber-enabled studio cameras can be routed through any two LightningSwitch crosspoints, while cameras equipped with MultiDyne's SilverBACK system need only a single LightningSwitch crosspoint.



In addition, LightningSwitch can handle any individual optical audio and video signal, whether analog or digital, including AES; SMPTE 276M, 259M, 292M, 424M; ASI/DVB; NTSC; PAL; QAM; and MADI. With LightningSwitch, there is virtually no signal latency; therefore there is no need to reclock or resync incoming signals. The LightningSwitch platform is also effective at eliminating the jitter that is typically accumulated through multiple electrical routing switches.



LightningSwitch can be integrated with existing routing infrastructures and standard broadcast architectures. The flexible platform supports a variety of protocols, such as SNMP, TL1, and SCPI command languages, to enable communication with management systems. A user-friendly, Web-based interface simplifies setup, monitoring, and control. The switch software can easily be upgraded in the field without affecting in-service operations. These features enable LightningSwitch to be integrated as part of an end-to-end optical solution or within an existing infrastructure using optical-to-electrical converters.



