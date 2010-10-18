MultiDyne Fiber-Saver extends production environments

At the Content & Communications World Expo in NYC last week, MultiDyne showed its new Fiber-Saver, a box that combines as many as 18 signals from new HD-SDI camera feeds and optical signals from existing fiber gear into one single-mode fiber. This allows stadiums, arenas and ball fields to increase signal capacity without the need to pull into place more multistrand fiber-optic cables.

The company said that mobile trucks, OB vans and facility managers can now offer expanded video and audio capacity when hosting major events without having to deal with additional fiber cabling and costs to cover the event. Fiber-Saver transport accepts video SDI signals ranging from 270Mb/s up to 3Gb/s and converts them into an optical signal. The transport also handles the optical signals from existing transmitters and receivers that were previously operating on and using up the limited fiber infrastructure within the facility. The Fiber-Saver can manage these reassigned or displaced transmitter and receiver pairs, freeing up fiber to allow for more signal capacity.

The Fiber-Saver has the capacity to handle any combination up to 18 existing transmitter/receiver units operating at 1310nm to 1610nm or new HD-SDI feeds that are then combined and sent over just one single-mode fiber. This represents an increase in signal capacity of up to 400 percent, for each four existing transmitter/receivers that are connected through the Fiber-Saver.

The unit’s card has been designed for the Ross Video openGear frame, expanding MultiDyne’s openGear product offerings. This is an ideal method to expand system capacity over one fiber, using only 2RU of rack space. The SNMP Dash-Board monitoring system provides for both local and remote monitoring of the transport.