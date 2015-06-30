MSE Offers New Mounting System

BURBANK, CALIF. – Matthews Studio Equipment has unveiled its new series of mounting systems to support cameras on cars, trucks, boats and more, the RickyRODS and the Freedom Car Mount System.

RickyRODS were originally designed as support for car mount rigging, MSE has applied them to various applications, including removing the need to cut tubes to desired lengths. RickyRODS come in 10-inch increments that can be screwed together with 3/8-inch steel threads and female plugs and can work with other 5/8-inch rigging hardware.

The Freedom Car Mount System helps support heavier cameras with a 360 degree rotating grip head that is secured with a 10-inch vacuum cup, camera plate and RickyRODS. The camera plate allows for mounting of a dovetail plate or direct mount of camera. The complete Freedom Car Mount System kit consists of right angle adapters, vacuum cups, grip heads and quick struts.

Burbank-based MSE is now shipping RickyRODS and the Freedom Car Mount System nationally and internationally.