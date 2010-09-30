Motorola unveils new remote-control units for IPTV set-top boxes

Motorola introduced the latest accessories for its IPTV set-top boxes at IBC2010, including a range of remote-control units.

The NYXgreen and dock is Motorola's environmentally friendly RCU option. Eliminating batteries, the RCU is powered by super capacitors, which can last for up to two weeks of use after charging via USB for 60 seconds.

The NYXboard combines the traditional remote-control form with a full keyboard to create a more intuitive navigational experience for sophisticated interactive TV services as well as traditional linear TV.