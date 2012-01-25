Motorola Mobility launches Motorola XOOM 2 in Italy

Motorola Mobility recently launched the latest update of its XOOM tablet, the XOOM 2, in Italy. The updated 3G tablet features Android 3.2 software, a dual-core 1.2 GHz processor, Gorilla-Glass displays for scratch resistance and a new splash-guard coating. In addition, the tablet includes the new MotoCast app that allows users to stream all their music, photos, videos and documents between their computers and their tablets without any media tools, apps or cords.

The new tablet’s 10.1in. display is brighter and more vibrant than the XOOM’s display, and it comes loaded with business-ready features such as VPN support and data encryption.

The MotoPrint function is integrated into key apps for wireless printing, and a battery is included to deliver more than 10 hours of video playback.

The tablet’s Work and Play kit includes an HD Multimedia Station providing plug-in connectivity to HDTV, speakers and other peripherals for large-screen entertainment and Bluetooth technology for use with an included keyboard and mouse.

The new tablet is available today at TIM stores for 599 Euro (all taxes included).