Mosart Medialab AS to Highlight Newscast Automation 3.4 at the NAB Show

At this year’s NAB Show, Mosart Medialab AS will highlight its Newscast Automation 3.4 studio automation system, now with a redesigned graphical user interface. The system now interfaces with Harris Nexio and Grass Valley K2 video servers; Calrec and Stagetec audio mixers; Casper, Xpression, and Pixelpower graphics; and Brainstorm virtual studio and Camerobot systems.



Mosart now includes support for Octopus and Annova's OpenMedia in addition to ENPS, iNEWS, Dalet News and NorCom's NCPower, as well as a wide range of devices. It supports six camera robotics systems, as well as simultaneous usage of gear from multiple camera robotic vendors, like Technodolly.



Mosart will also show its Multi-Studio solution, which consists of a Mosart Media Router and Mosart Template Sharing, for larger multi-studio broadcast operations. As part of its optimized workflow, the new automated template database makes it possible for journalists to call up templates from within the Newsroom Computer System and multiple control rooms throughout the facility.



The 2013 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 8-11, 2013. Mosart Medialab AS will exhibit with Snell, at Booth N1820, and Vizrt, Booth SL3305.



