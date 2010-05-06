MobiTV, Triveni Digital show interactive mobile DTV technology

MobiTV together with Triveni Digital unveiled at the 2010 NAB Show the MobiTV Interactivity Server and Mobile TV Client, based on the ATSC A/153 Mobile DTV standard.

The demonstration of the mobile broadcast application conducted during NAB featured live content from MSNBC, CNBC and Telemundo. This ready-to-deploy solution incorporates a targeted, interactive news ticker with instant updates and clickable mobile advertising into a broadcast feed without taking the user to another application like a Web browser.

The combined solution from MobiTV and Triveni Digital allows broadcasters to create additional revenue streams that were previously not possible. For example, in addition to interactive services, such as weather and traffic, broadcasters now can use interactive advertising with click-throughs and socially engage with their audiences in the form of real-time voting on hot topics.

The MobiTV Interactivity Server and Mobile TV client use the application framework of ATSC A/153, which is based on OMA RME, and is supported by the Triveni Digital GuideBuilder.